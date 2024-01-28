Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,282 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $22,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,816,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 424,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,799,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSCC. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $615,011.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $1,168,673.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,164.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $615,011.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 820 shares in the company, valued at $54,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,090 shares of company stock worth $5,397,401. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 6.5 %

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $62.53 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $98.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.40.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 40.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.