Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,425 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 243.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 93.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 43.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 28.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of LAMR stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.37. The stock had a trading volume of 202,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,706. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $112.34. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.76%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAMR

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.