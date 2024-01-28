Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $950.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $850.00 to $950.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LRCX. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $778.05.

Get Lam Research alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LRCX

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $26.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $839.04. 1,675,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,018. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $467.02 and a fifty-two week high of $900.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $756.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $687.44.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.