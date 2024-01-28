Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $935.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $900.00 to $935.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s previous close.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $830.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $778.05.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $26.56 on Thursday, hitting $839.04. 1,675,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,018. The firm has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $467.02 and a 52 week high of $900.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $756.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $687.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,125.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 342,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,984,000 after buying an additional 314,224 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $724,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

