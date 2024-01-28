Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $825.00 at Barclays

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $750.00 to $825.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LRCX. StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $830.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $778.05.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $26.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $839.04. 1,675,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,018. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $756.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $687.44. The company has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $467.02 and a 12-month high of $900.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.71 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

