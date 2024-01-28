Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Increased to $975.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $800.00 to $975.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $830.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $778.05.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $26.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $839.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,018. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $467.02 and a 12-month high of $900.09. The firm has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $756.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $687.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.71 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

