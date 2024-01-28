Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Increased to $900.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $778.05.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $26.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $839.04. 1,675,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $756.79 and a 200 day moving average of $687.44. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $467.02 and a twelve month high of $900.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

