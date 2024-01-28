Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock Price Up 7.9% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $68.58 and last traded at $68.31. 41,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 94,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.32.

The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $65.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 49.9% in the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.72.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

Further Reading

