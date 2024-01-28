Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stephens from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LKFN. TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lakeland Financial to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.28. 222,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,381. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $65.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Financial will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

Featured Stories

