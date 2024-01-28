Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $65.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Lakeland Financial Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $72.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.72. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.24.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 47.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LKFN. Stephens upped their target price on Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.