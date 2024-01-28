L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Down 57.9% in January

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the December 31st total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L’Air Liquide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the second quarter worth $217,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in L’Air Liquide in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.5% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L’Air Liquide Trading Down 0.3 %

L’Air Liquide stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.92. L’Air Liquide has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $39.34.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to material and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sector.

