Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,099 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the period. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

PHG stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $24.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

