Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.43

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and traded as high as $3.50. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 11,707 shares traded.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

