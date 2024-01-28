KOK (KOK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.64 Million

KOK (KOK) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One KOK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, KOK has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and $83,119.05 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00017540 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00020637 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,023.42 or 1.00017886 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011316 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.49 or 0.00205856 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00739421 USD and is up 4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $84,353.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

