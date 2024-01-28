Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Short Interest Up 178.0% in January

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 178.0% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Klabin Price Performance

Klabin stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.12. Klabin has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.23.

Get Klabin alerts:

Klabin Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. Klabin’s dividend payout ratio is 38.24%.

Klabin Company Profile

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine) and fluff, and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, Kraft paper, and recycled paper.

Read More

