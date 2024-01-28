KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $705.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $670.00 to $705.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KLAC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $584.50.

KLA Trading Down 6.6 %

KLAC stock traded down $42.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $599.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,195,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.63. KLA has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $658.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 109.25% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA will post 23.2 EPS for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Institutional Trading of KLA

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in KLA by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 4.7% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 4.4% during the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management boosted its holdings in KLA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

