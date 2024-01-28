Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sound Shore Management Inc CT

Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,467,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,987 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for 2.8% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc CT owned 0.20% of Kinder Morgan worth $74,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.6 %

KMI opened at $17.44 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 over the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

