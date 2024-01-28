Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $151.62

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$151.62 and traded as high as C$166.48. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$164.52, with a volume of 37,178 shares.

KXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC reduced their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$202.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$151.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$156.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.43, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.25. Kinaxis had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of C$145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.69 million. Research analysts predict that Kinaxis Inc. will post 2.9404525 EPS for the current year.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Anne Gillian Robinson sold 30,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.50, for a total transaction of C$4,575,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 6,483 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.44, for a total value of C$1,007,714.28. Insiders sold a total of 87,380 shares of company stock valued at $13,320,769 over the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

