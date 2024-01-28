Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Cut to $124.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.14.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,579,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,563. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 284.06%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

