Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Cut to $123.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $123.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered Kimberly-Clark from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.14.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $121.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,579,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,563. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.06% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.77%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

