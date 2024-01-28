Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $121.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.06% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on KMB. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

