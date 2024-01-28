Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) PT Lowered to $20.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KRP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 29.89% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.56 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $45,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director T Scott Martin bought 11,019 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $168,260.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,731 shares in the company, valued at $912,092.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $45,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,435,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,676,000 after purchasing an additional 709,547 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,859,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,755,000 after acquiring an additional 36,830 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 26,239 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,033,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after buying an additional 43,935 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after buying an additional 360,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

