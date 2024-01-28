Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Receives $39.82 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRC. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 0.1 %

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.80. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 116.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,937 shares in the company, valued at $405,926.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,937 shares in the company, valued at $405,926.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $133,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,276.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,875 shares of company stock valued at $486,630 in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. JLP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 56,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,176 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $1,560,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Free Report

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.