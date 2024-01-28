Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) PT Raised to $70.00 at Truist Financial

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KFRC. Sidoti cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kforce from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Get Kforce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KFRC

Kforce Stock Performance

KFRC stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.77. 87,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,038. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.86. Kforce has a 1-year low of $50.89 and a 1-year high of $71.69.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. Kforce had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 38.65%. The company had revenue of $373.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kforce will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kforce

In related news, COO David M. Kelly sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 121.6% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 532,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 292,403 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the second quarter valued at about $1,948,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the second quarter valued at about $633,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 7.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 352.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.