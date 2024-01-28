Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $36.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KDP. Citigroup reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy P. Cofer bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.06 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 400,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,436,206.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,220 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

