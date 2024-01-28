Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Target Price to $25.00

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s previous close.

PFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Premier Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Premier Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PFC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.17. 122,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,088. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Premier Financial has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $792.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $67.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Premier Financial will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Premier Financial

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $30,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,241.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 365.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 766.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 149.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 774.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

