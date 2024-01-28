Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Target Price to $118.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CFR. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Compass Point cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.79.

CFR stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.35. 519,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,010. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $513.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,409,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,697,000 after purchasing an additional 928,420 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,027,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,240,000 after purchasing an additional 316,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,399,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

