Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Price Target to $65.00

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Esquire Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Esquire Financial stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.66. The stock had a trading volume of 165,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,288. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.54. The company has a market capitalization of $431.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.78. Esquire Financial has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $54.03.

In other Esquire Financial news, Director Richard T. Powers sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $47,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,895,586.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Selig Zises sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $66,403.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,068.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Powers sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $47,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,895,586.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 55.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

