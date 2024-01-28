Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Down 3%

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.77 and last traded at $8.09. 108,462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 275,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $501.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $43.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.40 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 81.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kearny Financial by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,322 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,277 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $77,851,000 after buying an additional 101,930 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 45,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

