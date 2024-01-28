JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Price Target to $58.00

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.17% from the company’s previous close.

THRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Gentherm from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

Shares of Gentherm stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $48.67. The company had a trading volume of 104,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,229. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 90.13 and a beta of 1.44. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $366.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.26 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Gentherm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Gentherm by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 24,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 53,038 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Gentherm by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 200,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,870,000 after acquiring an additional 64,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

