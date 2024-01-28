JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $77.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Magna International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Magna International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of NYSE:MGA traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.73. The company had a trading volume of 847,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,480. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.73. Magna International has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $68.92.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 50.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 29.6% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 134,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 30,667 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 15.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 18.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 947,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,921,000 after acquiring an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,201,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Magna International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,277,000 after purchasing an additional 51,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

