JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Free Report) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 768.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1,221.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 246.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the period.

BBMC stock opened at $83.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.75 and a 200-day moving average of $78.66. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $85.76. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.03.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

