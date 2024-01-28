Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Given New $199.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $173.00 to $199.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.14.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

JLL traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $176.39. 184,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.34. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $191.21.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

