JMP Securities Increases D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $170.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a hold rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.47.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $140.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $157.93.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $726,454,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,001,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 83,257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,767,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,055 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1,001.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,244,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,640 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

