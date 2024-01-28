Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Short Interest Update

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the December 31st total of 64,100 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Jin Medical International Trading Down 35.5 %

Shares of Jin Medical International stock opened at $178.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.01. Jin Medical International has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $509.87.

About Jin Medical International

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.

