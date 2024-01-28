Jefferies Financial Group Increases Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $175.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s previous close.

WCN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.24.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WCN

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.41. The stock had a trading volume of 985,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,476. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.10. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $154.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at about $1,182,897,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at about $602,107,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 20.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,294,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,908,000 after buying an additional 1,920,302 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 12.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,788,000 after buying an additional 1,157,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2,358.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 989,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,382,000 after buying an additional 948,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.