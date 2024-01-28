Jane Tufnell Purchases 1,000 Shares of ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Stock

ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT – Get Free Report) insider Jane Tufnell bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,207 ($15.34) per share, for a total transaction of £12,070 ($15,336.72).

ICG Enterprise Trust Price Performance

LON:ICGT opened at GBX 1,222 ($15.53) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,214.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,170.34. The company has a market cap of £825.83 million, a P/E ratio of 509.17 and a beta of 0.81. ICG Enterprise Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 974 ($12.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,260 ($16.01).

ICG Enterprise Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,333.33%.

ICG Enterprise Trust Company Profile

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

