iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,357,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYR stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.81. 3,705,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,912,232. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.27. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $96.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.