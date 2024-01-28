iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 0.3% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,765,000 after buying an additional 46,157,887 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,031,000 after buying an additional 78,301 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,358,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,575,000 after buying an additional 22,610 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 864,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,653,000 after buying an additional 25,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 627,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,185,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $112.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,039. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.79 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

