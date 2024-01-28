iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) is Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Widmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 3.1% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $211,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 245,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 92,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $104.70 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $105.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

