iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Widmann Financial Services Inc.

Widmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,577 shares during the quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $151.25 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $158.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.39.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

