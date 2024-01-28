iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Hobart Private Capital LLC

Hobart Private Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.35. 3,662,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.24. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

