iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,142 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 27,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 291,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,072,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 286,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,749,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.05. 16,478,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,307,499. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.64. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $75.66.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

