iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 682,700 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the December 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,914,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 876,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,117,000 after acquiring an additional 405,917 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 717,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,728,000 after acquiring an additional 83,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 134,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

