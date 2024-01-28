iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,056,713 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 570,954 shares.The stock last traded at $107.22 and had previously closed at $106.87.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
