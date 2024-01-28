iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 111,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 316% from the previous session’s volume of 26,792 shares.The stock last traded at $42.78 and had previously closed at $42.66.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EUSB. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the period.

About iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities.

