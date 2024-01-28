iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Holdings Lowered by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,231 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.59. 10,734,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,981,861. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1454 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

