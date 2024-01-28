iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $108.42 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $81.93 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

