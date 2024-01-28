iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,887,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,979,000 after purchasing an additional 186,520 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,841,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,858,000 after purchasing an additional 172,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,905,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,758,000 after purchasing an additional 105,826 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO stock remained flat at $54.72 during trading hours on Friday. 1,410,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,297. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $54.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.10 and a 200 day moving average of $51.64.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.