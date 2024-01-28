iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 891,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,937 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 3.2% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $44,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $54.72 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $54.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.64.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

